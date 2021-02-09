Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 139.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,629,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $374.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.53. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $375.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

