Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after acquiring an additional 81,297 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $176.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $176.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.85.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

