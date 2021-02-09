Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 83,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,145,059. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

