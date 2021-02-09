Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,577,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 144,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,528. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

