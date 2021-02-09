Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 145.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 128,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after acquiring an additional 80,869 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,422,000. Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 328,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.52. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $73.93.

