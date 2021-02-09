Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ VNDA opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $853.74 million, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.
