Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $853.74 million, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.