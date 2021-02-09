Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 606.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

