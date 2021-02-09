Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $991,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 224.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average is $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

