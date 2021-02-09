Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 169.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.