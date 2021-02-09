Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,154,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 113,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $372.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.45 and a 200 day moving average of $325.75. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $373.17.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

