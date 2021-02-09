Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 1,408 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $139.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $141.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

