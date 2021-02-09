Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 980.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn ($0.22) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,781.8%.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,158.95, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.