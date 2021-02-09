USDx stablecoin (USDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,513.00

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,671.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.01043444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.33 or 0.00425499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00034899 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000500 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001696 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002443 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.