USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

USAK opened at $12.51 on Friday. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth $102,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 226,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth $822,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

