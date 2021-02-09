USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
USAK opened at $12.51 on Friday. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.26.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth $102,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 226,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth $822,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.
