USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.26. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. Analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in USA Truck by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in USA Truck by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 226,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in USA Truck by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.