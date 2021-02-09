US Foods (USFD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

