Universal Mfg. (OTCMKTS:UFMG) Stock Price Up 525%

Universal Mfg. Co. (OTCMKTS:UFMG) shares shot up 525% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 1,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Universal Mfg. (OTCMKTS:UFMG)

Universal Mfg. Co remanufactures and distributes electric fuel pumps, transfer cases, calipers, transmission assembles, and other automotive parts for various makes and models of vehicles. The company, through its subsidiaries, is also involved in the assembly, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty manlift products and mobile hydraulic equipment, such as hazardous environment, scissor, pedestal, aerial, clean room, and explosion proof lifts; design, manufacture, and assembly of products related to armor for military equipment for the United States government; and cutting, forming, bending, welding, and assembling of steel for original equipment manufacturers and other customers that have need for large and heavy gauge steel parts and products.

