United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Up 14.1%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 14,204,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,307,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%.

In other United States Antimony news, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $186,655.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $149,259.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641,891 shares in the company, valued at $320,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,048,518 shares of company stock worth $865,384. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.