United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

United Bankshares stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $36.55.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

