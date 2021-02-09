United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.51

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and traded as high as $25.00. United Bancshares shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 3,217 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $75.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.