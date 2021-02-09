Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.23

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 13453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 230.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 211.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 20.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

