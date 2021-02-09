Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,686.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 236.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 8,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.22. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

