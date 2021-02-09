Under Armour (UA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UA stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $18.47.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on UA. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.