Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,626,000.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $165.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

