UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.60

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDG Healthcare from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UDG Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.