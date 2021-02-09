UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ARZGY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,416. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

