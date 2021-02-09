UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,125 Price Target

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Davy Research downgraded shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 842 ($11.00) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 858.74 ($11.22).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 816.96 ($10.67) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 796.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 665.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -3.10. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Also, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Insiders have acquired 12,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,569,598 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

