Uber Technologies (UBER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $60.11.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.