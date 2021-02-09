TwoKeyEconomy Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.66 or 0.01050334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.98 or 0.05414183 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020368 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.