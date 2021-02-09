Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Mark Daniels Sells 668 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Mark Daniels sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $127,935.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,189,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $60,704.54.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $174,665.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $104,029.80.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after buying an additional 1,516,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after buying an additional 647,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,181,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

