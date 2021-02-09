Turning Point Brands (TPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPB stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.95 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

