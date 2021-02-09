Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.70. Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) shares last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.61. The stock has a market cap of £38.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

