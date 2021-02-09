TSP Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,988,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

