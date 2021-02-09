TSP Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $52.45. 771,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,902,748. The company has a market cap of $239.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

