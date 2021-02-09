Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Trading Up 8.1%

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 173,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 110,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Trxade Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 million, a PE ratio of 236.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

In other Trxade Group news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,665,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trxade Group stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Trxade Group worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Trxade Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.