Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,691,000. SelectQuote makes up 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $544,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,566,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,376,423.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $543,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,830,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLQT traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. 28,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,153. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.25.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLQT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

