Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.29 and a 200-day moving average of $224.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

