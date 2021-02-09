Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,911 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.62, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

