Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after buying an additional 549,117 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.33.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.83. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $398.12. The stock has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

