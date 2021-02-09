Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 468 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,923,114. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.60. 7,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,053. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

