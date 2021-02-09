Truist Securiti Weighs in on eBay Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for eBay in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

EBAY opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

