Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $56.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,570,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

