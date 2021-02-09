TriMetals Mining (TSE:TMI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

TriMetals Mining Inc (TSE:TMI) was up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 114,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.

About TriMetals Mining (TSE:TMI)

TriMetals Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Canada, Chile, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project consisting of 961 unpatented lode claims, 13 patented lode claims, 5 Utah state mineral leases, and 1 surface real estate deed parcel covering a total of approximately 7,807 hectares, as well as an undivided interest in the 5 patented lode claims covering approximately 31.25 hectares located in Western Iron, Utah, and Eastern Lincoln Counties, Nevada.

