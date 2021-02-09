Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.49

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.49 and last traded at $73.93, with a volume of 7447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.99.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,638.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,201,337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after buying an additional 851,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after buying an additional 636,599 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after buying an additional 326,618 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 93.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 238,951 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

