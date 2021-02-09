Trexcoin Price Hits $0.0000 (TREX)

Trexcoin (CURRENCY:TREX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Trexcoin has a total market capitalization of $46,276.35 and approximately $4.00 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trexcoin has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. One Trexcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003316 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org . Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @YourootNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

