Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

