Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 270 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Humana by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Humana by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Humana by 53.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $378.34 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

