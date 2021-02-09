Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $28.94 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $28,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $160.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.83. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

