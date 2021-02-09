Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 510 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,458 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX opened at $214.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

