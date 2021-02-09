Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 485 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of DocuSign worth $21,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in DocuSign by 14.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.47.

DOCU stock opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.27 and a 200-day moving average of $223.10. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

